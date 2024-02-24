The new Crystal Palace manager has picked the same side as battled to a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday evening.

The only changes to Palace’s squad come on the bench, where Under-21s midfielder Kaden Rodney and promising forward Luke Plange replace Jairo Riedewald and Jadan Raymond.

Otherwise, Palace are unchanged, with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone protected by a likely back three of Joel Ward, Chris Richards and Joachim Andersen – who makes his 100th Palace appearance this afternoon – with Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell as full-backs.

In midfield, Adam Wharton starts once again alongside Jefferson Lerma, while Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta complete Palace’s front three.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Muñoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Rodney, Ozoh, Ahamada, Umeh, França, Plange.

Burnley: Trafford (GK), Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Odobert, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmonsson, Amdouni, Odobert.

Subs: Muric (GK), Cork, Rodriguez, Manuel, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Larsen, Delcroix.