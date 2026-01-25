The duo – who have not featured since Palace’s matches on 3rd and 14th December respectively, due to injury to Muñoz and Sarr’s successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign – go straight in from the start against our London rivals.

Jaydee Canvot is also back in the Palace starting XI, with the three players to make way being Justin Devenny, Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino – all available from the bench today.

Chris Richards makes his 100th Crystal Palace appearance today.

Dean Henderson, as Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference, takes the Palace captain’s armband following Marc Guéhi’s transfer to Manchester City. Maxence Lacroix and Will Hughes will serve as the Eagles’ vice-captains for the remainder of the season.

Having drawn our last three meetings, Palace are looking to avoid defeat against Chelsea for the fourth consecutive league game for the first time in our history.

For Chelsea, there are six changes from the side which defeated Pafos in the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

Robert Sanchez returns in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Estevao and Joao Pedro the other five fresh faces introduced.

Chalobah returns to Selhurst Park for the first time since his loan spell in SE25 last season. Cole Palmer is not involved in the squad.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell, Sarr, Johnson, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Riad, Sosa, Imray, Rodney, Devenny, Hughes, Pino, Uche.

Chelsea: Sanchez (GK), James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe (GK), Acheampong, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Garnacho, Gittens, Delap, Guiu.