Four days after falling to a narrow defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in SE25, the Eagles spring back into action against another London rival, with no changes to our XI.

There is a youthful look to Palace’s bench, with Academy prospects Dean Benamar, Kaden Rodney and Benji Casey – whom have all made European debuts for the club this season – options from the bench.

Joél Drakes-Thomas, who became Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player a fortnight ago at Leeds, is also among the substitutes.

Following three back-to-back wins – with Palace the last team to defeat the Cottagers just shy of three weeks ago – Fulham are also unchanged this afternoon.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Guéhi, Lerma, Clyne, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Devenny, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Sosa, Benamar, Rodney, Esse, Uche, Drakes-Thomas, Casey.

Fulham: Leno (GK), Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Smith Rowe, Wilson, Jimenez, Kevin.

Subs: Lecomte (GK), Castagne, Diop, Amissah, Reed, Cairney, Traore, Ridgeon, Kusi-Asare.