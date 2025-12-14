The Senegal forward was injured in our defeat against Manchester United a fortnight ago, but returns to start at Selhurst Park against Pep Guardiola’s title challengers.

Also returning to the side are Dean Henderson, who faces City for the first-time since his heroic penalty save at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final; Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who were rested in our midweek win against Shelbourne in Dublin; and Nathaniel Clyne, who played the final 23 minutes of that game.

Making way from the side which played in that 3-0 victory are Walter Benítez, Justin Devenny, Borna Sosa, Eddie Nketiah and Christantus Uche – all five are available from the bench today.

For City, there is one change to the side which defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League in midweek: Tijjani Reijnders comes into the starting line-up in place of Jeremy Doku.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Hughes, Lerma, Esse, Uche, Nketiah.

Man City: Donnarumma (GK), Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Reijnders, Bernardo (C), Foden, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford (GK), Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Bobb, Mukasa, Lewis.