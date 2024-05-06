Manager Oliver Glasner has made one change to the side which secured a late 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage, with Eze back in the team and Jordan Ayew moving to the bench.

Marc Guéhi – absent with injury for the last three months – returns to the matchday squad, starting the game on the bench as Palace go in search of a first-ever league double versus the Red Devils.

The announcement means that Dean Henderson – facing his former club – will be screened by a back three of Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen – captaining the side tonight, having scored the match-winner at Old Trafford – and Chris Richards.

Providing width on the flanks will be Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell, with midfield steel in the shape of Adam Wharton and Will Hughes.

In attack, Michael Olise starts – having scored Palace’s Goal of the Season in the corresponding fixture last year – alongside the returning Eze.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, also starting, could break the club record for most consecutive top-flight home games scored in tonight (the forward is currently on five).

Manchester United, meanwhile, make two changes from the team which drew 1-1 with Burnley at Old Trafford a week ago.

The injured Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes are replaced by Jonny Evans and Mason Mount tonight.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Ayew, Edouard.

Manchester United: Onana (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Mount, Antony, Højlund, Garnacho.

Subs: Bayindir (GK), Heaton (GK), Amrabat, Diallo, Collyer, Amass, Ogunneye, Jackson, Wheatley.