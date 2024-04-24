The Palace No. 9 comes into the team for Michael Olise, who moves to the bench after making back-to-back starts for the first time since December, following a long-term injury.

The side are otherwise unchanged from Sunday’s 5-2 win over West Ham United in SE25, which means that goalkeeper Dean Henderson is likely to be protected by a back three of Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen – wearing the captain’s armband – and Chris Richards, all so effective against the Hammers.

Offering width will be Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell, with Will Hughes and Adam Wharton in the middle of the park.

Ayew, Ebere Eze – who both scored and assisted on Sunday – and Mateta – enjoying his best season in a Palace shirt, with six goals in his last eight games – will offer the offensive threat.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Eze, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Olise, Ahamada, Schlupp, Edouard.

Newcastle: Dubravka (GK), Murphy, Krath, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Gordon, Isak, Barnes.

Subs: Karius (GK), Dummet, Wilson, Ritchie, Hall, Livramento, White, Murphy, Parkinson.