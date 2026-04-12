Off the back of a thumping 3-0 win over Fiorentina in SE25 on Thursday, Glasner has fully rotated his front line, with Yéremy Pino, Jørgen Strand Larsen and Brennan Johnson all starting.

Those changes mean Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta move to the bench, with Evann Guessand – who came off early in the second-half of that win – not included in the matchday squad.

Elsewhere, Glasner has also changed the duo at the heart of midfield, with Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes coming into the side in place of Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton, who are both among the substitutes.

That means the same backline start as against Fiorentina, with Tyrick Mitchell making a milestone 200th Premier League appearance for Palace.

The No. 3 becomes the youngest-ever player to reach that landmark in the famous red and blue, breaking the record previously held by Wilfried Zaha.

Three weeks since their last match – a 2-1 defeat at home to rivals Sunderland – Eddie Howe's team is also shuffled, with six changes made.

Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Tino Livramento, Jacob Murphy and Will Osula all come into the side, as Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga and Harvey all make way.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Johnson, Strand Larsen, Pino.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Riad, Kamada, Wharton, Devenny, Sarr, Mateta.

Newcastle: Ramsdale (GK), Livramento, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Miley, Murphy, Osula, Gordon.

Subs: Pope (GK), Trippier, Burn, Willock, Ramsey, Barnes, Wissa, Elanga, Woltemade.