The Palace No. 15, absent from the line-up which faced Newcastle United at St James’ Park last week, comes back into the side in place of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who moves to the substitutes’ bench.

The Eagles are otherwise unchanged from that defeat in the north-east, meaning goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is expected to be protected by a back four of captain Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

In midfield will be Cheick Doucouré, Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma, with the attacking trio of Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Schlupp ahead of them.

Summer signing Matheus França features in a matchday squad for the first time at Selhurst Park, three days after starting – and scoring – for Palace Under-21s in midweek.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Schlupp

Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Holding, Richards, Rïedewald, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, França, Mateta

Tottenham: Vicario (GK), Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison, Son

Subs: Forster (GK), Royal, Dier, Lo Celso, Skipp, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Johnson, Gil