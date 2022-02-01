The Crystal Palace manager has brought in James McArthur, Luka Milivojević and Jeffrey Schlupp with Will Hughes, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Jean-Philippe Mateta starting from the bench.

In other news, Vicente Guaita returns to the squad after missing the Hornets fixture, but Jack Butland retains his berth between the sticks.

Burnley have made no changes to their last lineup after winning successive games against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur. Sean Dyche’s men are high in confidence and require a third victory to move out of the bottom three.

Milivojević features as the Burnley programme's main interview, opening up on how the Yugoslav Wars and his father's passing affected him. Read it here!

Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, McArthur, Milivojević, Gallagher, Schlupp, Zaha, Olise.

Subs: Guaita, Kelly, Hughes, Kouyaté, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke, Mateta.

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Weghorst, Rodriguez.

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Westwood, Collins, Long, Bardsley, Cornet, Barnes.