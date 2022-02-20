Palace confidently overcame Wolves thanks to first-half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha, defending their lead with aplomb in the second-half.

On the bench however Joel Ward returns as he regains fitness after a short injury, and Remi Matthews is named among the substitutes.

Pep Guardiola has also made no changes to the starting XI which went on to beat Manchester United 4-1 in City’s last league game.

The visitors name two ‘keepers on the bench as well as 18-year-old Luka Mbete.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Schlupp, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Zaha, Olise, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ayew, Eze, Benteke, Edouard.

City: Ederson, Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Walker, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gündogan, Mbete, Sterling, Jesus.