The trio of summer signings is named on Patrick Vieira’s bench, with the Palace manager making no changes to the starting XI which went on to secure a point against West Ham United.

It’s on the bench where Vieira has made the most tweaks, also naming Luka Milivojevic for the first time this season and including Nathaniel Clyne among his options.

The five replace Jeffrey Schlupp, who felt his hamstring while on international duty, Reece Hannam, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Street and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Spurs will start new signing Emerson Royal and 20-year-old Oliver Skipp, however Heung-min Son does not make the squad through injury.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyaté, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Clyne, Kelly, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Hughes, Olise, Edouard.

Spurs: Lloris, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dier, Tanganga, Winks, Royal, Alli, Skipp, Moura, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Gil, Rodon, Ndombele, Davies, Scarlett, Omole, Markanday.