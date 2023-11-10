The 21-year-old winger – who recorded more assists than any other Under-21s player in Europe’s top-five leagues last season – has been unavailable for selection so far this season after sustaining an injury on international duty in the off-season.

However, speaking at his pre-match press conference, Hodgson confirmed the winger would be available for the first time this season, further good news following Ebere Eze’s return to action against Burnley last week.

Hodgson said: “Ebere Eze played for 30 minutes at Burnley and came through that well, so he’s available for selection.

“Olise had some modified training last week, but he’s also trained with us fully this week, so he’s another one I’ll have in the squad available for selection. That’s two major boosts.

“Cheick Doucouré hasn’t trained his week until today, but he came through today’s training, so he’s also available.

“The only players we don’t have are Dean Henderson, with his muscle injury; James Tomkins, who will be back after the international break; and the unfortunate Jes Rak-Sakyi.

“We’re waiting on a scan in 10 days for him to see how the injury he’s picked up has progressed but how the injury has either got better or not got better, we’ll have a clear idea of how longw we’ll have to accept being without him.”

Hodgson was also delighted to see Eze pen a new long-term contract with the club, announced earlier on Friday.

The manager said: “I’m delighted for the club and pleased for Ebere as well, because he’s done so well in the three years he’s been with us and it’s great to know he’s pledged his future to the club.

“That says a lot about his confidence in where the club is going and what we can achieve here, because his ambition is to establish himself in the English national team and he obviously believes we can get him there.

“For us, having him on the field every week is a major bonus, because of the threat he can pose to opponents.

"I would like to think it says a lot about the club and how the club is progressing. I'm sure the Chairman, Steve Parish, and the owners must be really pleased when they can get players of that quality to commit their long-term futures to the club.

"Add to that the other top internationals we have, and it says a lot for what’s been achieved over the last couple of seasons."