The Eagles are playing their first friendly of two in the United States, taking on the Colombian champions – and 16-time winners – at SeatGeek Stadium. The match is being streamed live across the world on Palace TV+.

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews comes into the side as one of five changes to the team which started Saturday’s 2-1 win over Watford in south London.

He will be protected by a back four of Joel Ward, Marc Guéhi – two more introductions –Joachim Andersen and Nathaniel Clyne.

In midfield, Will Hughes and Jairo Rïedewald come into the side in place of Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze.

Palace’s attack is unchanged, with Naouirou Ahamada, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew all starting.

Palace: Matthews (GK); Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Lerma, Rïedewald, Hughes, Ahamada, Mateta, Ayew

Subs: Johnstone (GK), O’Brien, Mitchell, Tomkins, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard, Gordon, Rak-Sakyi