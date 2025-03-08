As previously confirmed, Will Hughes is suspended for two matches due to accumulation of yellow cards, and Jean-Philippe Mateta out of today’s game; Adam Wharton and Eddie Nketiah – on a run of two goals in his last two matches – both come into the side.

Elsewhere, Dean Henderson returns in goal for the Premier League encounter, with Matt Turner on the bench; and Tyrick Mitchell comes into the side to replace Ben Chilwell.

Making his first appearance in a Premier League matchday squad since 2nd March 2024 at Tottenham Hotspur, Matheus França will be hoping to continue his rehabilitation from long-term injury after recent FA Cup cameos against Doncaster and Millwall.

Palace are chasing a third back-to-back win at Selhurst Park in all competitions – and fourth in seven matches since the start of the calendar year.

Ipswich have made three changes from the previous league fixture at Manchester United, with Luke Woolfenden, Kalvin Phillips and Julio Enciso all coming into the starting XI.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Eze, Sarr, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Chilwell, Kporha, Rodney, Devenny, Kamada, França, Esse.

Ipswich: Palmer (GK), O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Phillips, Cajuste, Philiogene, Enciso, J. Clarke, Delap.

Subs: Walton (GK), Johnson, Burgess, Townsend, Taylor, Morsy, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Hirst.