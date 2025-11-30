The Eagles start with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in midfield. Jefferson Lerma is on the bench, as is Will Hughes – included in the matchday squad despite going off early in Thursday night's game with RC Strasbourg.

The other change sees Chris Richards replaces Jaydee Canvot in defence. The France under-21 international is also available as a substitute.

Glasner will also be able to call upon the likes of Romain Esse, Christantus Uche, Justin Devenny and Eddie Nketiah from the bench when required.

Fresh from his first Premier League goal last weekend, Yéremy Pino is in from the off.

For the visitors, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot return to their starting XI as Ruben Amorim makes two changes from the side beaten by Everton on Monday.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Canvot, Lerma, Hughes, Devenny, Esse, Uche, Nketiah.

Manchester United: Lammens (GK), Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Mount, Zirkzee.

Subs: Bayindir (GK), Martinez, Heaven, Malacia, Dorgu, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Lacey.