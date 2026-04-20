From the side that started the Conference League quarter-final second leg against Fiorentina last Thursday, Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma come into the midfield, replacing Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton.

The other switches see Brennan Johnson come into the attack, joining Yéremy Pino and Jørgen Strand Larsen who replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Mateta and Ismaïla Sarr will be available from the bench, as they were in our last home Premier League game, a 2-1 win over Newcastle.

The substitutes bench available also includes Kamada and Justin Devenny, as well as Nathaniel Clyne and Chadi Riad.

Dean Henderson is selected in goal to captain the side, while Maxence Lacroix is fit to play after overcoming the injury that saw him withdrawn in Florence.

West Ham, perhaps unsurprisingly, name an unchanged team after they defeated Wolves 4-0 in their last outing ten days ago.

The Hammers go into tonight’s game one place and one point ahead of Tottenham in 18th, and one place and four points behind 16th-place Forest.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Riad, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Kamada, Sarr, Mateta.

West Ham: Hermansen (GK), Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Fernandes, Souček, Bowen, Summerville, Pablo, Taty.

Subs: Areola (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Todibo, Potts, Magassa, Kanté, Adama, Wilson.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v West Ham United