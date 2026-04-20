West Ham arrive in South London looking to build on their win against Wolves last week, which took them out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time in 2026.

Palace are well clear of the scrap to stay in the top-flight, but Mitchell says the team are highly motivated to pick up as many points as possible, with last season's total of 53 still within reach.

The wing-back, who made his 200th Premier League appearance in the recent win over Newcastle, says the team still have to work to do domestically, after securing a place in the UEFA Conference League semi-finals last week.

"As everyone in the changing room has said, whether it's myself, the Manager," said Mitchell. "We say that we want to win every game and the aim is to take maximin points.

"Obviously it's not easy and sometimes it doesn't always come true. But our aim is just to get as many points as possible, keep our run going and see where that takes us.

"Like every game [Monday] is going be extremely tough. West Ham are a team that right now are in good form and they need three points to move away from the relegation zone. So we know there's a lot to play for, for them.