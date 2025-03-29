Mateta missed Palace's last competitive outing three weeks ago, a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town, following the facial injury he suffered in the previous FA Cup round against Millwall.

But the in-form French forward is in from the start today - wearing protective headgear - with Eddie Nketiah on the bench. That is the sole change from the team that started against Ipswich.

As confirmed by Glasner in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Will Hughes has suffered from illness over recent days and as result is absent from the matchday squad.

That means Adam Wharton and Jefferson Lerma will continue together in the midfield engine room.

Dean Henderson will be between the posts for Palace for the first time in the FA Cup this season, as also mentioned by the manager on Friday. Matt Turner is on the bench.

The Eagles have plenty of attacking quality to call upon as substitutes with the likes of Romain Esse, Nketiah and Matheus França all available off the bench.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Guéhi, Lacroix, Muñoz, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Chilwell, Kporha, Kamada, Devenny, Esse, Nketiah, França.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Anderson, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukić, Pereira, Iwobi, Willian, Muniz.

Subs: Benda, Diop, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Traoré, Jimenez.