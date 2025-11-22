Guéhi missed Palace’s goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion prior to the November international break through injury and – despite linking up with the England squad – did not feature for his nation either.

But the Eagles’ captain is back into the starting XI for Saturday afternoon’s trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, as is Yéremy Pino, who began the game against Brighton on the bench.

From that side, Jaydee Canvot and Jefferson Lerma move to the bench, whilst there is a return to the matchday squad for forward Eddie Nketiah, who had missed our last three matches with an injury sustained in our win away to Liverpool.

As for Wolves, new manager Rob Edwards makes four changes to the side which lost out to Chelsea prior to the November international break, switching to two players up front.

David Moller Wolfe, Emmanuel Agbadou, Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare all come into the team, while Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde take to the bench.

Wolves: Bentley (GK), Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Krejci, Toti, Wolfe, Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi, Strand Larsen, Arokodare.

Subs: Sa (GK), Hoever, Mosquera, S Bueno, H Bueno, Belleagrde, Lopez, Arias, Hwang.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Hughes, Lerma, Uche, Nketiah.