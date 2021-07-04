The Palace manager has handed Marc Guéhi his first start for the Eagles, naming him in an experienced back four that also includes Jairo Riedewald, James Tomkins and Martin Kelly.

Vieira also starts a group of Academy players, with Jack Wells-Morrison, Malachi Boateng, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Scott Banks all kicking-off against the Addicks.

On the bench are first-teamers such as Vicente Guaita, Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp and James McArthur, with Wilfried Zaha being rested for this fixture.

Palace will be hoping to make it three wins from three first-team friendlies in pre-season. You can watch the 18:00 BST kick-off live via Palace TV+. Find out more here!

Palace: Butland, Riedewald, Guehi, Kelly, Tomkins, Kouyate, Wells-Morrison, M.Boateng, Rak-Sakyi, Banks, Ayew.

Subs: Matthews, Guaita, Mitchell, Jach, Hannam, Clyne, Steele, Kirby, Schlupp, McArthur, Gordon, Street, Mateta.

Charlton: MacGillivray, Gunter, Dobson, Famewo, Pearce, Jaiyesimi, Stockley, Morgan, Washington, Matthews, Clare.

Subs: Harness, Roddy, Dempsey, Clayden, Gomes, Powell, Elerewe, Barker, Bakrin, Vennings, Ghandour, Davison, Harvey.