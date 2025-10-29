The Eagles are facing Arne Slot’s Reds for the fourth time in just over five months this evening, having won one and drawn two (winning one of those meetings, the Community Shield, on penalties) in that timeframe.

Eddie Nketiah – who scored a dramatic winner deep into added time when the two sides last met at Selhurst Park last month – makes his first start of the season tonight, with Walter Benítez and Jaydee Canvot – who both debuted for Palace in the third-round win over Millwall – also starting at Anfield.

Will Hughes and Borna Sosa are the other two Palace players introduced to the starting XI from the side which lost out narrowly at Arsenal on Sunday.

Moving to the bench from that team are Dean Henderson, Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta, whilst Chris Richards – who Glasner revealed was suffering from trouble with his calf – and Adam Wharton are absent from the squad in its entirety.

Liverpool make 10 changes for tonight’s game. Freddie Woodman and Kieran Morrison are handed debuts for the Reds at Anfield, with only Milos Kerkez retaining his place in the side that began at Brentford on Saturday.

Andy Robertson captains the team, while there are also starts for Federico Chiesa, Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool: Woodman (GK), Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha.

Subs: Pecsi (GK), Gordon, Kone-Doherty, Pinnington, Figueroa, Nallo, Pilling, Lucky, Laffey.

Palace: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Kamada, Hughes, Sosa, Sarr, Pino, Nketiah.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Mitchell, Clyne, Cardines, Lerma, Esse, Devenny, Uche, Mateta.