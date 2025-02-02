Kamada comes into the side to replace Ebere Eze, whom Glasner had initially ruled out of Sunday's fixture, but who starts the day on the bench.

Glasner explained in his pre-match interview: “It looked like he would not be available for this game today. Surprisingly for all of us, he could train yesterday, so great job from our medical department.

“He felt okay and then also it was very positive, because he didn’t train the whole week and then it's not possible to start, but he wants to contribute and he said he's ready for us, and that gives us a good option from the bench.”

Elsewhere, Adam Wharton makes his first appearance in a Palace matchday squad in over three months, having recovered from surgery earlier this season.

The midfielder begins the day on the bench alongside recent arrival Romain Esse, who scored with his first touch for the club at Selhurst Park last weekend.

After mixed fortunes previously, Palace have enjoyed success in this fixture in recent years, winning three of their last five trips to Old Trafford. Glasner’s side are bidding to win three consecutive top-flight away games for the first time since May 2019.

For the hosts, Ruben Amorim makes six changes to his Manchester United side from the midweek win over FCSB in the Europa League, with Andre Onana, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte, Amad and Alejandro Garnacho all starting.

Man Utd: Onana (GK), Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Mainoo, Amad, Garnacho.

Subs: Bayindir (GK), Harrison (GK), Lindelof, De Ligt, Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer, Hojlund, Zirkzee.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Kamada, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Kporha, Devenny, Wharton, Schlupp, Eze, Esse, Nketiah.