Captain Joel Ward and midfield duo Cheick Doucouré and Jefferson Lerma have both overcome the injuries which ruled them out against Nottingham Forest in Palace’s previous outing.

Nathaniel Clyne – who could make his 200th Palace appearance – and Jaïro Riedewald are named among the substitutes, while Jeffrey Schlupp is out injured.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old França – an exciting summer signing from Flamengo – has recovered enough to make his first Palace matchday squad, starting the day among the substitutes.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone – seeking a fifth consecutive clean sheet for both club and country – will be protected by a back four of Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

Doucouré and Lerma are likely to anchor the midfield alongside Will Hughes, whilst Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard offer attacking outlets.

Naouirou Ahamada has also shaken off injury troubles to take his place among the substitutes.

Newcastle make four changes to the team held 2-2 away at West Ham United before the break, meanwhile, with Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, Miguel Almirón and Alexander Isak replaced by Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle: Pope (GK), Trippier, Schär, Lascelles, Burn, Joelinton, Longstaff, Guimarães, Murphy, Wilson, Gordon

Subs: Dúbravka (GK), Dummett, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Tonali, Almirón, Anderson, Isak

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Hughes, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Holding, Richards, Rïedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, França