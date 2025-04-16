Captain Marc Guéhi returns from his one-game suspension to bolster the defence, while Will Hughes – who signed a new contract earlier this week – is also in from the start in the heart of midfield.

Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton drop to the bench as a result of these two changes, allowing Jefferson Lerma to return to his regular role in midfield alongside Hughes.

Back in the matchday squad, and beginning among the substitutes, is Eddie Nketiah, also coming back from a one-match ban.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Romain Esse also return to the squad after being out of action against City.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are unchanged for a sixth straight game, with Jason Tindall continuing to take charge of the team as Eddie Howe recovers from pneumonia.

This Magpies XI have picked up 12 points from their last four league games, either side of losing out in the FA Cup, but winning the Carabao Cup, last month.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Chilwell, Devenny, Wharton, Kamada, França, Esse, Nketiah.

Newcastle: Pope (GK), Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Subs: Dubravka (GK), Krafth, Targett, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Wilson, Gordon.