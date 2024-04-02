Hughes replaces Chris Richards, with the American not in the matchday squad; Joel Ward and Joachim Andersen continue in defence, while Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Muñoz start on the flanks. Adam Wharton and Jefferson Lerma also keep their places following the draw at Forest.

In attack, Jordan Ayew and Ebere Eze support Jean-Philippe Mateta, who leads the line having scored in his last two Premier League games.

The Eagles have plenty of attacking options on the bench, with Odsonne Edouard, Jeff Schlupp and Naouirou Ahamada available from the bench.

Also among the substitutes is 18-year-old David Ozoh, joined by fellow promising Academy graduates Franco Umeh and Roshaun Mathurin.

Bournemouth: Neto (GK), Cook, Kelly, Solanke, Christie, Outtara, Scott, Smith, Tavernier, Zabarnyi, Billing.

Subs: Travers (GK), Kerkez, Faivre, Adams, Kluivert, Hill, Semenyo, Unal, Aarons.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Mitchell, Lerma, Andersen, Ward, Muñoz, Hughes, Wharton, Ayew, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Ozoh, Schlupp, Ahamada, Umeh, Mathurin, Edouard.