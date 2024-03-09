Eze starts with Jordan Ayew in support of Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Jefferson Lerma and Adam Wharton further back in midfield.

Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell patrol the flanks once again, with Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward in the heart of defence; Sam Johnstone retains his place in goal.

Palace have plenty of reinforcements on the bench, with Odsonne Edouard, Naouirou Ahamada, Will Hughes and David Ozoh on the bench, as well as Academy midfielder Kaden Rodney also among the substitutes.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Muñoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Eze, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Rodney, Ozoh, Hughes, Ahamada, Plange, Edouard.

Luton: Kaminski (GK), Osho, Barkley, Ogbene, Morris, Kaboré, Chong, Mengi, Burke, Clark, Doughty.

Subs: Shea (GK), Krul (GK), Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Hahioka, Townsend, Nelson, Piesold.