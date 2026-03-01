The Wales international’s inclusion marks the only change from Palace’s 2-0 win over Zrinjski Mostar in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening; Evann Guessand moves to the bench.

Johnson was twice the scourge of Manchester United for Tottenham Hotspur last season, scoring in a 3-0 Premier League win at Old Trafford and – of course – netting the winning goal for the North London club in the UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao.

Manchester United also make one change from their 1-0 win over Everton on Monday night, with winning goalscorer Benjamin Sesko coming into the side in place of Amad Diallo.

Palace have remarkably won four of their last six away league games at Manchester United, after winning just two of their previous 22 visits to this ground.

Today’s hosts have been in resurgent form of late, however, accruing more points since Boxing Day than any other side in the league (22).

Man Utd: Lammens (GK), Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir (GK), Heaven, Mazraoui, Malacia, Moorhouse, Fletcher, Ugarte, Amad, Zirkzee.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Johnson, Strand Larsen, Sarr.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Riad, Devenny, Hughes, Pino, Uche, Guessand.