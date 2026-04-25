As first revealed by Glasner in yesterday's pre-match press conference, Wharton is able to play after taking part in training over the past few days.

He will partner Daichi Kamada in the engine room, with the defensive back three and the wing-back positions unchanged from Monday's draw with West Ham.

The other changes come in attack. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaïla Sarr return to the attack, with Jørgen Strand Larsen and Yéremy Pino available from the substitutes bench.

Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma are also on the bench, with defensive cover provided by Nathaniel Clyne, Borna Sosa and Chadi Riad.

For the hosts, goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who was on our books as a youth team player at the start of his career, makes his first Premier League start for Liverpool today with Alisson still missing through injury.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Johnson, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Riad, Sosa, Devenny, Lerma, Hughes, Pino, Strand Larsen.

Liverpool: Woodman (GK), Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Isak, Gakpo.

Subs: Pecsi (GK), Gomez, Kerkez, Chiesa, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Ngumoha, Wright.