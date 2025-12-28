Dean Henderson returns in goal, replacing Walter Benítez who started between the posts in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal last time out.

Will Hughes also returns to the team to make his 150th Palace appearance, with Chris Richards dropping out through injury, which could see Jefferson Lerma move into defence.

The other changes see Justin Devenny come in for Eddie Nketiah and Nathaniel Clyne return at wing-back. Jaydee Canvot is among the substitutes.

On the bench, Academy prospects Kaden Rodney and Joél Drakes-Thomas continue their run in the matchday squad, with the latter having become our youngest-ever Premier League player against Leeds United. Dean Benamar, who made his senior debut ten days ago against KuPS, is also on the bench.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank names two changes from the team which lost to Liverpool last weekend.

Spurs are without both Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero who were sent off against Liverpool last week. That means Richarlison and Kevin Danso are both in from the start.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Guéhi, Lerma, Clyne, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Devenny, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Sosa, Benamar, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas, Esse, Nketiah, Uche.

Tottenham: Vicario (GK), Porro, Van de Ven, Danso, Spence, Bergvall, Bentacour, Muani, Kudos, Gray, Richarlison.

Subs: Kinsky (GK), Dragusin, Palhinha, Tel, Johnson, Takai, Odobert, Davies, Scarlett.