Manager Oliver Glasner brings Tyrick Mitchell, Jaydee Canvot, Will Hughes and Yéremy Pino back into the eleven following the midweek European tie in Bosnia.

Mitchell replaces Borna Sosa at wing-back, while Hughes comes in for Daichi Kamada.

Canvot comes in for Maxence Lacroix in defence, with the latter having sustained an injury against Zrinjski Mostar.

Pino joins Ismaïla Sarr and Jørgen Strand Larsen – starting against his former club – in the Palace attack, with Brennan Johnson and Evann Guessand available from the bench.

Christantus Uche also returns to the matchday squad as a substitute.

Dean Henderson once again captain’s the side, making his 99th appearance for the Eagles.

Wolves make one change from the side that drew with Arsenal on Wednesday. Tolu Arokodare replaces Angel Gomes who was a doubt for this one.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Riad, Richards, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Strand Larsen, Pino.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Kamada, Guessand, Johnson, Uche.

Wolves: Sa (GK), Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Andre, Bellegarde, Mane, Armstrong, Arokodare.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Doherty, Lima, Wolfe, T Gomes, Toti, A Gomes, J Gomes, Edozie.