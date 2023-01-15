Mitchell lines up in defence alongside Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Nathaniel Clyne, with Cheick Doucouré and Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of them – the latter replaces Will Hughes.

In attack, Jordan Ayew leads the line with Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha on either side; Ebere Eze replaces Odsonne Edouard.

Edouard is available from the bench alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta, while 17-year-old David Ozoh is also among the replacements.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Badiashile, Mukinayi, Jorginho, Silva, Chalobah, Mount, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz, Chukwuemeka, Hall.

Subs: Bettinelli (GK), Kovacic, Aubameyang, Loftus-Cheek, Koulibaly, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Humphreys.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Zaha, Eze, Olise, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ozoh.