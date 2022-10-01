Also among the 22 players also lining-up are Academy prospects John-Kymani Gordon, Tayo Adaramola, Seán Grehan, Kofi Balmer and Jack Wells-Morrison, who have each spent time with the first-team under Vieira.

There is also a return for Jack Butland after sustaining an injury earlier this year – he is expected to start in the second-half.

You can see the full teams below.

Botafogo travel to Selhurst as the first top-flight Brazilian club to play in SE25, with the likes of ex-Palace 'keeper Lucas Perri and former Manchester United man Rafael in their squad.

Palace first-half: Guaita (GK), Riedewald, Balmer, Tomkins, Clyne, Milivojević, Hughes, Olise, Zaha, Gordon, Edouard.

Palace second-half: Butland (GK), Adaramola, Phillips, Guéhi, Grehan, Doucouré, Wells-Morrison, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Mateta.

Botafogo: Perri (GK), Rafael, Adryelson, Cuesta, Marçal, Tchê, Pires, Fernandes, Sauer, Jeffinho, Soares.

Subs: D. Borges (GK), Gabriel (GK), Carli, Kanu, Sampaio, De Paula, Jacob, Valim, Piazon, Santos, Sá, Henrique.