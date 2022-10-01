Having released provisional lineups on Friday, Vieira will rotate his XI at half-time, playing the likes of Vicente Guaita, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha in the first-half, and Joel Ward, Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze in the second.
Patrick Vieira has finalised two strong teams comprised mostly of senior players for Crystal Palace’s two halves against Botafogo in today's friendly.
Also among the 22 players also lining-up are Academy prospects John-Kymani Gordon, Tayo Adaramola, Seán Grehan, Kofi Balmer and Jack Wells-Morrison, who have each spent time with the first-team under Vieira.
There is also a return for Jack Butland after sustaining an injury earlier this year – he is expected to start in the second-half.
You can see the full teams below.
Botafogo travel to Selhurst as the first top-flight Brazilian club to play in SE25, with the likes of ex-Palace 'keeper Lucas Perri and former Manchester United man Rafael in their squad.
Palace first-half: Guaita (GK), Riedewald, Balmer, Tomkins, Clyne, Milivojević, Hughes, Olise, Zaha, Gordon, Edouard.
Palace second-half: Butland (GK), Adaramola, Phillips, Guéhi, Grehan, Doucouré, Wells-Morrison, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Mateta.
Botafogo: Perri (GK), Rafael, Adryelson, Cuesta, Marçal, Tchê, Pires, Fernandes, Sauer, Jeffinho, Soares.
Subs: D. Borges (GK), Gabriel (GK), Carli, Kanu, Sampaio, De Paula, Jacob, Valim, Piazon, Santos, Sá, Henrique.