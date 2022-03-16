The 19-year-old midfielder starts in a new look front line, alongside Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha. It is only his second appearance in the Premier League this season, after making his professional debut against Chelsea back in August.

Conor Gallagher and Jeff Schlupp provide support in midfield, aided by Will Hughes, while Joel Ward, Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, and Tyrick Mitchell make up the back four. Vicente Guaita starts in goal, with Jack Butland dropping to the bench.

Palace have plenty of attacking firepower on the bench, with Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Christian Benteke available to be called upon if needed.

Manchester United name a strong side in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani leading the line. There is also a start for Academy midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Gallagher, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Milivojevic, Kouyaté, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, McArthur, Benteke, Kelly.

Man Utd: De Gea (GK), Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Hannibal, Elanga, Fernandes, Cavani.

Subs: Heaton (GK), Bailly, Jones, Mata, Varane, Shoretire, Savage, Fernandez, Garnacho.