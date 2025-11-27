Jaydee Canvot makes his second start in our European campaign in place of Chris Richards, who moves to the bench after exiting the field of play late in our 2-0 win at Wolves.

In midfield, meanwhile, Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma – who both started our last UEFA Conference League game, our win over AZ Alkmaar at Selhurst Park – come back into the side, with Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton also on the bench.

Borna Sosa is absent from the matchday squad after Glasner confirmed the Croatian had suffered a knock in training earlier this week, but otherwise, the Palace Manager has a wide raft of options to choose from on the bench.

For Strasbourg, there are two changes from the side which lost 1-0 at Lens on Saturday afternoon, with former Palace man Ben Chilwell moving to the bench along, and in-form striker Joaquín Panichelli – who has nine goals in 13 league appearances this season – also starting on the bench.

Coming into the starting XI in their place are midfielder Félix Lemaréchal and forward Sebastian Nanasi.

Strasbourg: Penders (GK), Doué, Høgsberg, Sarr, Barco, Doukoure, El Mourabet, Moreira, Enciso, Nanasi, Emegha.

Subs: Bajic (GK), Kerckaert (GK), Omobamidele, Chiwell, Panichelli, Páez, Amougou, Godo, Amo-Ameyaw, Nzingoula, Lemarechal, Rafael Luis.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Canvot, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Clyne, Richards, Cardines, Kamada, Wharton, Devenny, Esse, Uche, Nketiah.