Last season’s top scorer Eze – who netted 10 Premier League goals in 2022/23 – has been recovering from an injury sustained prior to last month's match against Nottingham Forest, whilst chief creator Olise – who recorded 11 assists – has been unavailable for selection since the start of 2023/24.

Hodgson said of the two: "They're making good strides.

"We've had the benefit of Ebs [Eze] being released to us this week, so he's taken part in training pretty much as normal.

"Michael Olise is making good strides too but the sports science people are a little bit more careful with him, so they haven’t released him to us to the same extent, but he has taken part in parts of the training sessions and he's looking good.

"I'm pretty hopeful that next week he will be like Ebere Eze, released to train fully with the group.

“[They will return] before the break without a doubt and hopefully even for the Everton game, it's not out of the question. It will depend to some extent how both deal with the week's training.

"In Ebs' case, that will be two weeks' training, and in Michael's case it will be just one full week's training – but I’ve got to say they look good."

On Tyrick Mitchell, Hodgson added: “He felt his quad, I think it was, in the [Tottenham] game but it was more of a precaution that we took him off. He’s trained all week.

“Neither of [James Tomkins or Nathan Ferguson] are fit. I don’t have any real update on Nathan at all because he's over in the Academy. We know he got injured in the Monaco game, which was a great shame because he played so well.

"Tomkins is getting close now and Dean Henderson is still working through his injury as well."