Lerma starts in midfield alongside Cheick Doucouré with Ebere Eze operating in a more advanced role; Jordan Ayew and Jeff Schlupp start on the flanks, while Odsonne Edouard leads the line.

In defence, new club captain Joel Ward accompanies Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell – who is fit to start – ahead of Sam Johnstone in goal.

There are attacking reinforcements on the bench in the shape of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Naouirou Ahamada, while Academy duo Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and John-Kymani Gordon are also among the substitutes.

Sheffield United: Foderingham (GK), Baldock, Lowe, Basham, Traore, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Robinson, Osborn, Osula.

Subs: Davies (GK), Trusty, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Ahamada, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon