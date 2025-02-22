Eze came off the bench in the win at Manchester United and the defeat at Everton as he built towards full fitness following a foot injury.

The defeat to the Toffees also marked Eze's 150th Eagles appearance. Northern Ireland international Devenny moves to the substitutes bench, one of several attacking options with Romain Esse and Eddie Nketiah also included in the matchday squad.

Both the back three and midfield are unchanged. Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that Eze had enjoyed a positive week in training.

“It was a good week for him [Eze] personally, and he’s getting better and better with his foot,” said Glasner.

“I think he’s ready to start [against Fulham].”

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Kporha, Chilwell, Wharton, Kamada, Devenny, Esse, Nketiah.

Fulham: Leno (GK), Robinson, Bassey, Andersen, Castagne, Berge, Lukic, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Traore, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda (GK), Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Cuenca, Pereira, Willian, Sessegnon, Diop.