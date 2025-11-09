Manager Oliver Glasner had stated, following the 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar here on Thursday night, that captain Marc Guéhi had suffered a knock during the game; he makes way today in defence for Jaydee Canvot.

Elsewhere from that side, Will Hughes and Yéremy Pino move to the bench, with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada back in the Palace starting XI.

Dean Henderson will wear the captain’s armband in Guéhi’s absence.

Having won both encounters with their traditional rivals last season – a first-ever top-flight league double over the Seagulls – Palace will be looking to extend our unbeaten run in SE25 against our traditional rivals to seven matches.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Canvot, Lacroix, Richards, Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Devenny, Hughes, Esse, Pino, Uche.