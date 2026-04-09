The Eagles made history in Cyprus three weeks ago today, winning out 2-1 in extra-time to become the first English debutants in Europe to reach the quarter-finals of a continental competition since 1979.

That result set up a tie with Serie A side Fiorentina – who have reached two finals and one semi-final across the Conference League’s three seasons – and Glasner has elected to make three changes to his starting XI for the first leg in SE25 tonight.

Captain Dean Henderson, ill for the win in Cyprus, returns between the posts, with Walter Benítez among the substitutes tonight.

Another injured absentee that night, Daniel Muñoz, returns at right wing-back following the international break, in place of Brennan Johnson.

Up front, meanwhile, Jørgen Strand Larsen is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards (with three required to trigger a one-match suspension) – meaning Jean-Philippe Mateta makes his first Palace start since 25th January against Chelsea.

According to competition rules, three of Palace’s starting side – Jaydee Canvot, Maxence Lacroix and Adam Wharton – could be suspended for next week’s second leg in Florence, should they pick up a booking tonight.

All yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals, and are not carried forward to the semi-finals.

Palace are the fifth English side to reach this stage of the Conference League – following Leicester City, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Chelsea – with all four previous teams having gone on to win their respective ties.

Fiorentina do possess a formidable historical record, however; in the previous round, La Viola became the first club to play 50 matches in the Conference League, and they have lost just four of their 22 European quarter-final ties overall.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Guessand, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Riad, Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Hughes, Lerma, Devenny, Pino, Johnson.