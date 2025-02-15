Sarr missed the win at Doncaster on Monday night, but is back in the starting line-up for the visit of the Toffees. The other changes see Dean Henderson replace Matt Turner in goal and Jefferson Lerma replaces Adam Wharton in midfield.

Wharton does make the Eagles bench, as he continues his comeback from a lengthy injury lay-off. Daichi Kamada is the other player to drop out, but also features amongst the substitutes.

Justin Devenny keeps his place in the Palace starting XI, while Ben Chilwell is once again on the bench following his debut last time out and could get his first appearance at Selhurst Park. Ebere Eze is also an option for Glasner from the bench.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Devenny, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Kporha, Chilwell, Wharton, Kamada, Eze, Esse, Nketiah.

Everton: Pickford (GK), O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Alcaraz, Lindstrom, Harrison, Beto.

Subs: Virginia (GK), Begovic (GK), Keane, Young, Iroegbunam, Sherif, Dixon, Heath, Ebere.