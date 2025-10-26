There are two changes in midfield as duo Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma move to the bench, and Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton return to the engine room.

In defence, Jaydee Canvot is back among the substitutes, with Chris Richards returning to the starting XI.

The Eagles’ options from the bench include Eddie Nketiah, who returns to the Emirates to face former club Arsenal – having scored on this ground for Palace in a Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat last season.

Palace’s last trip to this ground, however, saw us secure a 2-2 draw courtesy of spectacular goals from Ebere Eze – who starts against us this afternoon – and Jean-Philippe Mateta – the latter voted our 2024/25 Goal of the Season.

For league leaders Arsenal, Eze's inclusion is the headline, whilst Mikel Arteta has made two alterations to his starting line-up from the team which defeated Atletico Madrid 4-0 here on Tuesday.

Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori return to the starting XI, with Gabriel Martinelli and Myles Lewis-Skelly dropping down to the bench.

Arsenal: Raya (GK), Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga (GK), White, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Hincapie, Norgaard, Merino, Nwaneri, Martinelli.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Lerma, Hughes, Devenny, Uche, Nketiah.