The England international makes his first appearance since January for the Eagles, with replacing Odsonne Edouard – who moves to the bench – in the starting XI.

Will Hughes has also recovered from injury to take his place in the matchday squad, beginning Satuday’s match among the substitutes.

On the bench, Kaden Rodney and Franco Umeh make way for Hughes and Edouard.

Should Palace line up in a similar shape to how they did against Burnley last week, in what was Oliver Glasner’s first match in charge, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will start in goal behind a back three of captain Joel Ward – making his 300th Premier League appearance – Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards.

Full-backs Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell are likely to be influential out wide, with Jefferson Lerma and Adam Wharton in midfield and Eze, Jordan Ayew – fresh from being named cinch Player of the Month – and Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack.

Timo Werner starts for Tottenham in place of forward Richarlison, who has been ruled out for a month with a knee injury; the hosts are also boosted by the returns of Destiny Udogie and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Muñoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Ayew, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Hughes, Ozoh, Ahamada, França, Edouard, Plange.

Tottenham: Vicario (GK), Emerson, van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Werner, Son

Subs: Austin (GK), Davies, Skipp, Dragusin, Sarr, Lo Celso, Højbjerg, Johnson, Scarlett.