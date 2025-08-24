Less than 72 hours after defeating Fredrikstad in SE25 in what was our first major European fixture, Palace play our first home league game of the season.

Glaser has rotated two players from his starting XI on Thursday night, with Jefferson Lerma and Borna Sosa moving to the bench, and Chris Richards and Tyrick Mitchell both starting.

The Eagles will be hoping to build on a promising display on the opening weekend of the season, when only fine margins – and a VAR review – denied Glasner’s side victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are unchanged from the team which defeated Brentford 3-1 last weekend.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Devenny, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Benítez (GK), Clyne, Lerma, Sosa, Rodney, Cardines, Esse, Edouard.

Nottingham Forest: Sels (GK), Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Wood.

Subs: Gunn (GK), Morato, Douglas Luiz, Kalimuendo, Jesus, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Boly.