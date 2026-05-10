Less than 72 hours after securing their place in a first-ever European final, the Eagles are in action at Selhurst Park once again, with the majority of the same team starting again in SE25.

The two changes see Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta move to the bench, with Brennan Johnson and Jørgen Strand Larsen back in the starting XI. Although it would require an unlikely series of results elsewhere for their Premier League status to truly be threatened, three points today would mathematically guarantee Palace’s place in next season’s top-flight.

David Moyes has named an unchanged starting XI for Everton from the side which drew 3-3 with title challengers Manchester City on Monday night.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Riad, Cardines, Devenny, Hughes, Lerma, Pino, Mateta.

Everton: Pickford (GK), O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Röhl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Travers (GK), Patterson, McNeil, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Armstrong.