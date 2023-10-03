The Crystal Palace manager – who provided an update on Doucouré and Eze’s injuries in his pre-match press conference on Friday, and confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Schlupp was absent due to a personal matter – replaces the trio with Chris Richards, Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew.

Elsewhere, Joel Ward makes a record-equalling 291st Premier League appearance for Palace, drawing level with Wilfried Zaha in the club’s all-time list in the competition.

Sam Johnstone will start in goal, with defenders named in the side including Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi, Richards and Tyrick Mitchell, alongside midfielders Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes.

Michael Olise – who scored a stunning last-minute winner at London Stadium in last season’s equivalent fixture – will provide an attacking outlet alongside Ayew and Odsonne Edouard.

West Ham: Areola (GK), Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Álvarez, Souček, Paquetá, Kudus, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski (GK), Cresswell, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Cornet, Fornals, Benrahma, Ings, Mubama

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Olise, Edouard, Ayew

Subs: Matthews (GK), Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, França, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Mateta