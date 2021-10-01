Jordan Ayew joins the duo in attack with Zaha unavailable, ahead of Luka Milivojevic, Conor Gallagher and James McArthur in midfield.

Patrick Vieira has elected for a familiar back five for the Eagles, with Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi in central defence, Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell out wide, and Vicente Guaita in goal.

The hosts name a strong side, with Martin Ødegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe - who scored twice the last time the two sides met - lining up in the forward positions.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Milivojevic, McArthur, Gallagher, Benteke, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Butland (GK), Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne.

Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), Tierney, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Ødegaard , Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Tomiyasu, Pepe.

Subs: Leno (GK), Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli.