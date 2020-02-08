The only change to Hodgson's matchday XI is Tyrick Mitchell's replacement of Martin Kelly, who is suffering from a minor calf strain. Mitchell sustained a long-term injury while on tour with the first-team in Switzerland, and was named in his first senior matchday squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion in December 2019.

Zaha's 350th game in red and blue comes almost 10 years after making his debut in March 2010. Since then, the 27-year-old has scored 56 goals for the club and will today become the seventh most played player in Palace history, overtaking Nigel Martyn on 349.

Another landmark achievement sees Christian Benteke set to play his 100th Premier League match for Crystal Palace after signing in August 2016.

For Everton, Carlo Ancelotti has named four changes from the XI which faced off with Watford recently, dropping Mason Holgate, Djibril Sidibe and Alex Iwobi to the bench. The trio is replaced by Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman and Bernard respectively. And with Fabian Delph suspended for this fixture, Morgan Schneiderlin enters the starting lineup in midfield.

Centre-midfielder Tom Davies comes in on the bench.

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Bernard, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Holgate, Sidibe, Davies, Iwobi, Kean.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Tomkins, Cahill, Ward, McArthur, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Mitchell, Riedewald, Kouyate, Meyer, Townsend.