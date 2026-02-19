The trio’s inclusion signifies three changes to the Palace starting XI from that which faced Burnley at Selhurst Park eight days ago.

Jefferson Lerma – injured in that game – makes way, with Tyrick Mitchell and Evann Guessand starting the game on the bench.

Also on the bench, 19-year-old full-back Rio Cardines makes his first appearance in a senior matchday squad since 1st November, following his recovery from injury.

Tonight marks the first leg of Palace’s first-ever knockout football in a European competition proper – and indeed that for Zrinjski.

English sides possess a favourable record against Bosnian clubs in UEFA competitions down the years, winning seven out of 10 meetings (Zrinjski’s city rivals Velez Mostar recording the only win, against Derby County, in the 1974/75 UEFA Cup).

However, Zrinjski have a decent record at home: in the league phase, each of seven points collected were here at the Bijeli Brijeg Stadium, while all eight of their goals have been scored on home soil.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Riad, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Sosa, Sarr, Strand Larsen, Johnson.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Mitchell, Clyne, Canvot, Cardines, Hughes, Rodney, Devenny, Pino, Guessand.