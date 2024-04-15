The best stats
21
Palace passes in the build-up to Ebere Eze’s match-winner – a sumptuous move
28
Palace inflicted Liverpool’s first league defeat after 28 games, a run stretching back to October 2022
Four
Each of Palace’s last four league wins against Liverpool have been at Anfield
First
Time we’ve at Old Trafford and Anfield in the same season
30
Years since our last league clean sheet at Liverpool: a goalless draw in December 1994
14
The huge number of clearances made by Joachim Andersen
Seven
Of them with his head!
First
Opposition team to win three times at Anfield against Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool
Six
Shots blocked by Palace players inside the area – bodies-on-the-line stuff
Highest
Expected goals (1.87, 1.25 of which came in the first-half) created against Liverpool, the highest of any opponent at Anfield this season
Second
Team to stop Liverpool from scoring at Anfield this season
The best reactions
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Fantasique, indeed, Jean-Philippe. Fantastique.