Crystal Palace's win at Anfield is certain to go down in the history books as one of, if not the, highlight of our 2023/24 season – both for the final result, but also the remarkable nature of the performance.

The Eagles were near faultless to a man against the Premier League title challengers, setting a number of records as they came away with a 1-0 victory thanks to Ebere Eze's first-half matchwinner.

Here's the best of the post-match celebrations - in all forms...

The best snaps