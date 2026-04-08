On getting a good result...

We will do our best to qualify for the semi-final. And that's why we're all looking forward.

And I think this has affected the mood, the atmosphere at the Training Ground, because the players have really enjoyed it.

We enjoyed ourselves, we enjoyed the football, we enjoyed the intensity [from the last game]. We have everything we will need tomorrow to get a good result in the first leg.

On the teams remaining in the competition...

I think when you see, you can have a look at the [UEFA] Europa League and you can have a look at the Conference League. Now the teams, let's say from the big five leagues, it's always England, it's always Spain, it's always Italy, because I think Bologna is still in the Europa League. It's Aston Villa from England.

We played AZ Alkmaar in the group stages, a very good team from the Netherlands. So when it comes to the final stages, it's these teams that play in these games. That's why I was not surprised to see these teams here.

It surprised me to see Fiorentina go to extra-time in the play-off round. It surprised me because they don't usually concede many goals.

[At the weekend, against Verona] I was really impressed by their organisation.

They had a tricky start to the season. But they have turned it around. In the last ten games they are eighth or ninth in the Serie A [form] league. They don't concede a lot of goals.

So we expected them to be in, at least, the quarter-final. But of course, from our perspective, we hope that this will be their last two games in the competition this year.